Buck Owens sang about the “Streets of Bakersfield” but what’s the story behind the name of one of the city’s most important thoroughfares? Brothers Julius and George Chester, namesakes of Chester Avenue, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Chester Avenue is arguably Bakersfield’s historic main street. Running north and south it bisects Oildale, downtown Bakersfield and beyond before it meets Union Avenue near White Lane. It's named for the Chester brothers.

They arrived in Bakersfield in the town’s earliest days, 1866 to be exact. Julius was partners with investor Horatio Livermore in the firm of Livermore & Chester. They went into business with Colonel Thomas Baker, and worked on draining the swamps and turning the Kern Island area into productive farmland. The company also had an impressive diversified business model. Land sales, merchandise, transportation, a flour mill, a saw mill, a livery stable, and more. As early as 1871, Julius got into the business of growing cotton, founding the California Cotton Growers' Association.

His brother George was equally influential. He was Bakersfield’s first postmaster, first telegraph operator, ran the first general store, and started the newspaper, the Southern Californian. But the Chester Brothers had problems turning a profit in their ventures. Julius eventually left Bakersfield in 1879, and Haggin and Carr eventually bought up what remained of their ventures. George Chester stayed in town until his death in 1903.