It’s one of the most dramatic and harrowing roadways in Central California. But it has a history almost as interesting as the geology it passes through. The story of Highway 178, which links Bakersfield with Lake Isabella and Walker Pass, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

The Kern River Canyon isn’t the easiest place to build a road. Not by a longshot. With steep rock faces on both sides of the canyon, loose rocks and giant boulders all around, anyone who has driven this narrow highway has to respect the courage of those who built it. Even with modern day improvements, it’s still a breathtaking and challenging drive to this day.

Its story goes back nearly 130 years, and starts with the Edison Electric Company. Southern California wanted to grow and needed electricity, and the mighty Kern was the perfect spot to generate hydropower. In 1902, the company began construction on an experimental power plant, which still exists today, Kern River No 1. When it was completed in 1907, the powerhouse was reportedly the largest in the world. But to build the powerplant, they needed a road, so the company began building a dirt road right through the mouth of the canyon, sandwiched between the river and the rock walls.

Then in 1919, the state added the primitive roadway to its new state highway system, and brought improvements like pavement. Laborers from Folsom Prison did much of the work carving the roadway into the canyon walls. It was eventually extended past the town of Isabella, through the Kern River Valley, all the way to Walker Pass. The road would earn the title of Highway 178 in 1933.

Back in the Central Valley, the road would get further improvements. A freeway section in East Bakersfield opened in the late 1960s. In recent years, the section between the end of the freeway and Highway 99 was widened, though downtown and the Westchester neighborhood.