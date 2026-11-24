This story was originally published by The Merced FOCUS.

It was a rainy Thursday night and most students had gone home. But 15-year-old Sophia Guzman was in a classroom at Matilda Torres High School, laser-focused on a large metal box with dozens of wires: the belly of a robot.

“I’ve never really thought about doing something like this before,” Guzman said. “I’ve never pictured myself working with robots, but here I am doing this.”

Guzman pinched a bundle of wires and zip tied them together. It was a new skill she was learning. She was giving the machine more space for extra parts.

It took over three hours. But to her, it wasn’t tedious or boring.

“Time goes by really, really fast because we’re so focused on just trying to get everything perfect,” Guzman said. “Honestly, it’s so incredible. I’m sorry, it’s just so incredible!”

Guzman is part of a Madera Unified School District robotics club she joined this year called MadTown Robotics. The club is preparing for district and state competitions that could qualify them for the FIRST world championship in April and May, which they’ve competed in in the past.

But this isn’t the club’s first rodeo. MadTown has won four world championships over the last seven years.

Ruben Reyes, the club’s advisor, said these wins have drawn huge community support and never-ending help from alumni of the club who come back as mentors.

“The community is like in awe that we are four-time world champions, and they do want to support a world championship team,” Reyes said.

Alumni support

Rachel Livinal / The Merced FOCUS Atzel Gomez tests out his knowledge on one of the drill machines.

In competitions, students have six weeks to build and design a robot to perform a specific task. Some tasks involve moving cones or balls into a goal or navigating an obstacle course. Last year, the team’s robot played basketball.

“You’re intaking the balls, and then you’re shooting them out into kind of like a basketball hoop,” said Ricardo Beltran Verduzco, a high school junior on the team. “We call that a hub, and every single one that you make is like a point…. We have the world record. I think it was 982.”

The robots don’t typically look humanoid like in the movies “WALL-E” or “The Terminator.” They look more like big carts with gears and wires that help them move around.

Rachel Livinal / The Merced FOCUS Briana Mendoza Cruz stands in front of a machine that makes new robot parts designed by the team.

Reyes, a math teacher at the high school, is their advisor and serves a role similar to a head coach. But team alumni are also a big help, like Leo Begley, who was on the team about 10 years ago.

“Once I joined robotics and realized how much more fun it was when things moved, [it] changed my goal to being just a mechanical engineer, which is what I am now,” Begley told The Merced FOCUS.

Many graduates become mentors and work with students for hours every week, working similar to assistant coaches. A lot of the mentors working with MadTown also work for WestCoast Products, a company run by another mentor that sells robot parts. Another mentor works for Apple.

Mentors are required to compete in robotics, but having most mentors be alumni of the team is unique. Begley said alumni mentors give the team an edge.

“We’ve gotten better at just keeping a lot of the skills in the team rather than having the kids graduate and leave, and then now we have to start from scratch,” he said.

Investing in a winning team

Rachel Livinal / The Merced FOCUS A large banner hangs in the warehouse with a previous winning robotics team.

Reyes, the team’s advisor, said support from the school district and the community really started picking up after the team won the world championship in 2019. The team relies a lot on sponsorships from businesses in town to fund their parts and some travel costs for competitions.

Beyond that though, the warehouse at Matilda Torres High was built with the robotics team in mind. The school opened in 2020. The district also helps financially support the team too, Reyes said, by allowing him to be away from work to go to competitions and events for the team and providing transportation for the team.

Becoming somewhat of a household name changed students’ outlook on robotics and what it could mean for them. Briana Mendoza Cruz, a high school senior team member, said she was so proud to be a part of the team when she went to the world championship competition last year in Houston.

“All you could hear is people saying, ‘Oh, look, it’s MadTown,’” she said. “You could hear it, and it’s crazy because we come from a small little town, and all you hear, like all these other kids, like, ‘Oh my God, like it’s MadTown, it’s MadTown.’”

Building confidence and futures in engineering

Rachel Livinal / The Merced FOCUS Marbella Vasquez solders two wires together.

Becoming part of a robotics team gives students more than just engineering skills — it prepares them for their futures in a number of ways.

“It really gets them prepared for their future jobs, especially in this job market where it’s really hard to get a job,” Reyes told The Merced FOCUS. “It kind of gives our students that edge that they need. They were able to manage a 40-person team, able to teach these kids how to use this expensive, state-of-the-art equipment that they’re going to use if they decide to go this route.”

The skills they learn, and the consistent winning, Reyes said, also gives them confidence in trying new things or taking on challenges.

For instance, students are pushed to teach each other skills. At the shop, another student taught senior Atzel Gomez how to use a drill press machine that punctures holes in metal.

“We’re given that room to actually gain that confidence,” Gomez said. “You know, to work with these machines, so it’s less scary.”

Mendoza Cruz said she almost didn’t join robotics because her friends said it was for boys. Now, she’s applying to go to college for mechanical engineering.

“It doesn’t really matter if I’m a girl or not. If I find interest in something, I rather do it, try it, see if I like it,” Mendoza Cruz said. “And if I don’t, then at least I gave it a try, instead of just ending up regretting it at the end.”

Later that Thursday night, sophomore Marbella Vasquez tried to replace an old robot’s wheel lining. She said “aha” moments are what keep her working late at night. She’s excited to hopefully participate in this year’s creation.

“I want to see the finished product,” Vasquez said. “That’s what really drives me… Even a small glimpse would literally get me through it.”