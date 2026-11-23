FRESNO, Calif. — A couple of weak storm systems will pass through the San Joaquin Valley this week.

Fog may cause problems on the days that don't see rain, including Thanksgiving day.

Sunday saw some showers, followed by dense fog development Monday morning. This pattern will repeat two more times in the coming days.

There are chances for wet weather in the Valley north of Fresno on Tuesday and Wednesday with a 20% chance in Merced, 40% in Los Banos, 30% in Yosemite and 20% in Oakhurst.

Areas to the south will probably stay dry and may still see dense fog.

Then, still and quiet atmospheric conditions will promote the formation of dense fog throughout the Valley on Thanksgiving and on Friday.

Another storm system brings increasing chances Saturday and then rain and mountain snow on Sunday.