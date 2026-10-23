Oct. 23: State Board Of Equalization Race Features Two Central Valley Candidates

The District 1 seat on the California Board Of Equalization is up for grabs this November with two Central Valley candidates competing for it. The politicians are making a name for themselves in a region that extends far beyond the San Joaquin Valley. We speak to KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel about the race and the role of the Board Of Equalization.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno leaders vote to create “defense fund” for immigrants; and recent crime surge leads to changes in a Fresno neighborhood. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.