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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 22: ‘We Want Them To Feel Safe.’ A Valley Mayor Confronts ICE In Her Own Town

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The Fresno County community of Kerman is facing a wave of ICE activity. At a recent high school homecoming football game, residents took a break to cheer on their town, as Kerman mayor Maria Pacheco described the impact of ICE operations in the city.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield doctor found guilty of negligence; and Kings County declares storm emergency. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden