Oct. 22: ‘We Want Them To Feel Safe.’ A Valley Mayor Confronts ICE In Her Own Town

The Fresno County community of Kerman is facing a wave of ICE activity. At a recent high school homecoming football game, residents took a break to cheer on their town, as Kerman mayor Maria Pacheco described the impact of ICE operations in the city.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield doctor found guilty of negligence; and Kings County declares storm emergency. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.