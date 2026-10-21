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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 21: Pros and Cons: Prop 4 Allows Public Funding For Election Campaigns

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 21, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Voters in November will decide on Prop 4, a ballot measure that would open access to public funding for local and state political campaigns in California. We speak to Calmatters reporter Yue Stella Yue about arguments for and against the measure.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County is no longer discussing privatizing its public libraries; and voters to decide whether to tax tourists for local stays. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden