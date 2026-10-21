Oct. 21: Pros and Cons: Prop 4 Allows Public Funding For Election Campaigns

Voters in November will decide on Prop 4, a ballot measure that would open access to public funding for local and state political campaigns in California. We speak to Calmatters reporter Yue Stella Yue about arguments for and against the measure.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County is no longer discussing privatizing its public libraries; and voters to decide whether to tax tourists for local stays. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.