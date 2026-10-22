The Arts Angle - October 22, 2026

Donald Munro shares details about some local arts events happening this weekend including the dance performance Homeo-static: Celebrating 5 Years of Movement in Clovis, and the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra's live accompaniment to the screening of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl at the Visalia Fox Theatre. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.