© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 20: Valley Volunteer Network Helps People Released From ICE Custody

By Kerry Klein,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 20, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

As immigration operations increase the number of detainees filling detention centers, the amount of people who manage to be released is also growing. Today KVPR’s Soreath Hok shares the story of Kern Welcoming And Extending Solidarity to Immigrants (KWESI), a local volunteer network that’s helping those recently-released people get back home.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno city leaders address recent uptick in violence in Fresno’s Tower District; and three Fresno County residents accused of voter fraud. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden