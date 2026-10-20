Oct. 20: Valley Volunteer Network Helps People Released From ICE Custody

As immigration operations increase the number of detainees filling detention centers, the amount of people who manage to be released is also growing. Today KVPR’s Soreath Hok shares the story of Kern Welcoming And Extending Solidarity to Immigrants (KWESI), a local volunteer network that’s helping those recently-released people get back home.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno city leaders address recent uptick in violence in Fresno’s Tower District; and three Fresno County residents accused of voter fraud. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden