© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In a California farm town, a mayor confronts ICE agents who’ve ‘taken enough people’

KVPR | By Soreath Hok,
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM PDT
Community members sing the national anthem during the Kerman High School football homecoming game.
Soreath Hok
/
KVPR
Community members sing the national anthem during the Kerman High School football homecoming game.

KERMAN, Calif. – The recent surge in immigration enforcement in the San Joaquin Valley hit hard in some rural farm towns – like Kerman, on Fresno County’s west side.

Four farm laborers were among those detained outside a local bakery in the first week of October. And the city’s mayor Maria Pacheco witnessed the ICE arrests firsthand.

Pacheco recorded herself encountering ICE agents in a video that has gone viral and international.

“What are you doing here? You're not welcome here. My name is Maria Pacheco. I'm the mayor for the city of Kerman, and you're not welcome in my city. You've taken enough people yesterday. We don't want you here. You need to leave,” Pacheco says in the video.

On a recent night, KVPR caught up with Pacheco as the Kerman High School Lions were taking on their east-side opponents, the Dinuba High School Emperors, during the homecoming football game.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer speaks at a press conference Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, as officials react to immigration raids in the Fresno area.
Community
‘Is that really what we voted for?’ Fresno area leaders react to disruption amid ICE raids
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado, Samantha Rangel, Soreath Hok, Kerry Klein

Dinuba is another farming community that has recently gone up against the threat of ICE. The stadium seats in Kerman football field were filled as the crowd gathered to watch the opening parade.

The homecoming theme was all-American.

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, each class decorated elaborate floats celebrating different states. It was called “From Sea to Shining Sea,” representing Texas, New York and Tennessee.

The crowd stood with hats off and hands over hearts during the national anthem. But outside of the field, the community is facing a different reality: a backdrop of students afraid to go to school, families afraid to shop and workers not showing up at the farms that surround Kerman.

At the game, KVPR spoke to the city’s mayor to learn more about how Kerman has been impacted by the recent surge in ICE operations. Days after the interview, Pacheco was accused of mistaking a man for an ICE agent but no criminal charges have been filed.

Listen to the interview here. This segment aired on Central Valley Daily on Oct. 22, 2026.

central valley daily logo
Oct. 22: ‘We Want Them To Feel Safe.’ A Valley Mayor Confronts ICE In Her Own Town
Soreath Hok, Jonathan Linden

Tags
Community Top Storiesimmigrationkerman
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado