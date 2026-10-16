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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 16: How Medical Students Are Learning Emergency Response — In The Wilderness

By Soreath Hok,
Samantha RangelJonathan Linden
Published October 16, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Medical students are learning how to treat emergencies in remote environments. UCSF Fresno offers a wilderness medicine course, taken amid the backdrop of Yosemite National Park. KVPR Reporter Samantha Rangel tells us how the training applies to any medical discipline.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE arrests reported in Bakersfield; and Fresno County test scores show improvement. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha earned her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism from California State University, Fresno. Her previous work can also be found in The Westside Express, her college paper, The Collegian, NPR, and The California Report.

The best way to reach her is at srangel@kvpr.org or 559-862-2397.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden