Oct. 16: How Medical Students Are Learning Emergency Response — In The Wilderness

Medical students are learning how to treat emergencies in remote environments. UCSF Fresno offers a wilderness medicine course, taken amid the backdrop of Yosemite National Park. KVPR Reporter Samantha Rangel tells us how the training applies to any medical discipline.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE arrests reported in Bakersfield; and Fresno County test scores show improvement. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.