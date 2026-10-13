Oct. 13: Surge Of ICE Operations In The Valley Mobilize Volunteer Watch Groups

Increased ICE operations in October have heightened fears and concerns across Central Valley communities. We speak to Nora Zaragoza-Yáñez about how the Valley Watch Network from the nonprofit Faith in the Valley is responding to immigrant needs during the operations.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Charges are pending for ICE officer shot in Fresno; and what to know about measures competing with billionaire tax proposal. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.