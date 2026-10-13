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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 13: Surge Of ICE Operations In The Valley Mobilize Volunteer Watch Groups

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 13, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Increased ICE operations in October have heightened fears and concerns across Central Valley communities. We speak to Nora Zaragoza-Yáñez about how the Valley Watch Network from the nonprofit Faith in the Valley is responding to immigrant needs during the operations.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Charges are pending for ICE officer shot in Fresno; and what to know about measures competing with billionaire tax proposal. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden