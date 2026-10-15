© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 15: What To Know About The Democratic Candidates Vying For State Insurance Commissioner

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The candidates vying for California State Insurance Commissioner may be from the same Democratic party, but their politics couldn’t be more different. We unpack what there is to know about who the candidates are, and their priorities for the role. We speak to Marisa Lagos, co-host of Political Breakdown on KQED.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE agent pleads not guilty to charges in Fresno; and farmers are feeling the pinch of diesel prices. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden