Oct. 15: What To Know About The Democratic Candidates Vying For State Insurance Commissioner

The candidates vying for California State Insurance Commissioner may be from the same Democratic party, but their politics couldn’t be more different. We unpack what there is to know about who the candidates are, and their priorities for the role. We speak to Marisa Lagos, co-host of Political Breakdown on KQED.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE agent pleads not guilty to charges in Fresno; and farmers are feeling the pinch of diesel prices. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.