The Arts Angle - October 15, 2026

Donald Munro shares some local arts events happening this weekend and beyond including the performance of The Welkin at the Merced Multicultural Arts Center, the Hot Autumn Nights fall concert at Fresno State, and the Bakersfield Museum of Arts' annual chalk festival. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.