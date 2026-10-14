Oct. 14: Opposition Mounts Against Mine Expansion Near San Joaquin River

A proposed blast mine near the San Joaquin River will soon go before the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. The mining company CEMEX wants to blast deeper to collect gravel aggregate, used for road and building materials. But public opposition to the plan is mounting. We speak to KVPR Senior Correspondent Marek Warszawski about the latest discussions.

Plus, the latest news headlines: An ICE officer is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Fresno family, and a former Kern County doctor is on trial after the death of a pregnant woman in his care. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.