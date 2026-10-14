© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Oct. 14: Opposition Mounts Against Mine Expansion Near San Joaquin River

By Soreath Hok,
Marek WarszawskiJonathan Linden
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

A proposed blast mine near the San Joaquin River will soon go before the Fresno County Board of Supervisors. The mining company CEMEX wants to blast deeper to collect gravel aggregate, used for road and building materials. But public opposition to the plan is mounting. We speak to KVPR Senior Correspondent Marek Warszawski about the latest discussions.

Plus, the latest news headlines: An ICE officer is facing felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Fresno family, and a former Kern County doctor is on trial after the death of a pregnant woman in his care. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Marek Warszawski
Marek Warszawski is a senior correspondent for KVPR.
See stories by Marek Warszawski
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden