Oct. 12: El Niño Could Soak Our Region. Water Managers Are Strategizing Water Capture And Storage

Storm preparations are happening ahead of schedule with a strong El Niño in California’s forecast. But some water districts are welcoming the prospect of extra precipitation in the Central Valley. They see the record rainfall as a way to pump up the region’s water supply under constant threat of heat, drought and overpumping. We speak to Laura Ramos, director of the California Water Institute, about the discussions underway to capture and store as much water as possible. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.