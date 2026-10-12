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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 12: El Niño Could Soak Our Region. Water Managers Are Strategizing Water Capture And Storage

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 12, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Storm preparations are happening ahead of schedule with a strong El Niño in California’s forecast. But some water districts are welcoming the prospect of extra precipitation in the Central Valley. They see the record rainfall as a way to pump up the region’s water supply under constant threat of heat, drought and overpumping. We speak to Laura Ramos, director of the California Water Institute, about the discussions underway to capture and store as much water as possible. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden