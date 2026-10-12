Dome Fire in Yosemite National Park reaches 73% containment. Glacier Point Road back open

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK – Fire crews have reached major containment on the Dome Fire that has been burning since mid-September in Yosemite National Park.

The Dome Fire was sparked near Chilnualna Falls, north of Wawona on Highway 41.

Initially, reports suggested the fire was caused by an abandoned campfire, but the National Park Service later listed the fire as still under investigation.

By Monday, the fire reached 73% of containment after burning through 6,700 acres.

All fire crews were being flown out of wilderness camps in anticipation of rain and possible mountain snow this week. Glacier Point Road has also reopened to travelers.

Fire crews used helicopters in the sky and pack mules on the ground to fight the fire. The pack mules delivered supplies to firefighters.

Yosemite National Park remained open during the fire response.

The Dome Fire wasn’t without tragedy. Ryan Cutter and Greg King were killed in a helicopter crash Sept. 20, in the early response.

The two pilots were performing water drops.

The crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A procession was held on Sept. 21 for Cutter and King through Mariposa Airport on their way to Modesto.