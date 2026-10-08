Oct. 8: Fresno Falcons Hockey Returns To The Ice After Nearly 18 Year Absence

After nearly 18 years, professional hockey is back in Fresno. The Fresno Falcons are returning to the ice with a new roster, a new league, and a familiar name. KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel shows us how the team is preparing for a new season.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Reports of ICE detainments surface in the Fresno area; and House District 22 candidates appear in debate. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.