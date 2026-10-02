Oct. 2: ‘Great Valley Gathering’ In Fresno Celebrates Local Arts, Culture And Diverse Roots

The Central Valley is one of 40 locations nationwide selected by the Smithsonian for a series of cultural arts festivals. Happening this weekend in Fresno, the Great Valley Gathering will celebrate the Central Valley’s cultural diversity with live workshops and performances. We speak to lead organizer Amy Kitchener about what to expect.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Diocese of Fresno is part of a nationwide pension crisis; and the family of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner speaks out. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.