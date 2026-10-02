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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 2: ‘Great Valley Gathering’ In Fresno Celebrates Local Arts, Culture And Diverse Roots

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published October 2, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The Central Valley is one of 40 locations nationwide selected by the Smithsonian for a series of cultural arts festivals. Happening this weekend in Fresno, the Great Valley Gathering will celebrate the Central Valley’s cultural diversity with live workshops and performances. We speak to lead organizer Amy Kitchener about what to expect.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The Diocese of Fresno is part of a nationwide pension crisis; and the family of former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner speaks out. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden