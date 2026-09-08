Manny Fernandez Talk: California editor at large of The New York Times
Manny Fernandez Talk: California editor at large of The New York Times
Manny Fernandez, a Fresno State alumnus and one of the two reporters who worked on the investigative story that exposed Cesar Chavez's history of sexual misconduct, will present a public lecture at the Satellite Student Union.
Fresno State Satellite Student Union
Free and open to the public. For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Institute for Media and Public Trust, Fresno State
Fresno State Satellite Student Union
2485 E. San Ramon Ave.Fresno, California 93710