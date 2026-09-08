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Manny Fernandez Talk: California editor at large of The New York Times

Manny Fernandez Talk: California editor at large of The New York Times

Manny Fernandez, a Fresno State alumnus and one of the two reporters who worked on the investigative story that exposed Cesar Chavez's history of sexual misconduct, will present a public lecture at the Satellite Student Union.

Fresno State Satellite Student Union
Free and open to the public. For details:
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Institute for Media and Public Trust, Fresno State
https://cah.fresnostate.edu/mcj/about/media-public-trust/index.html
Fresno State Satellite Student Union
2485 E. San Ramon Ave.
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.fresnostate.edu/