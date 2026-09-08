The First Amendment Under Fire

Join this timely discussion of the power and peril of free expression in a polarized society. Joe Kieta of the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative will join the panel that includes Jim Boren, Ginny LaRoe, Angélica Salceda, and Marijke Rowland. There will be time for audience questions later in the forum. This event is sponsored by the Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State, the First Amendment Coalition, the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, and KVPR.