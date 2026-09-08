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The First Amendment Under Fire

The First Amendment Under Fire

Join this timely discussion of the power and peril of free expression in a polarized society. Joe Kieta of the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative will join the panel that includes Jim Boren, Ginny LaRoe, Angélica Salceda, and Marijke Rowland. There will be time for audience questions later in the forum. This event is sponsored by the Institute for Media and Public Trust at Fresno State, the First Amendment Coalition, the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative, and KVPR.

Fresno State Smittcamp Alumni House
Free and open to the public. For details:
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Institute for Media and Public Trust, Fresno State
https://cah.fresnostate.edu/mcj/about/media-public-trust/index.html
Fresno State Smittcamp Alumni House
2625 E. Matoian Way
Fresno, California 93740
https://alumni.fresnostate.edu/about/smittcamp.html