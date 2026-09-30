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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 30: Investigating A Culture Of Sexual Abuse And Retaliation At Chowchilla Women’s Prison

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 30, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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A new podcast explores the culture of sexual abuse and retaliation by prison staff at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. We speak to reporters Madi Bolaños and Anna Sussman about their investigation for Snap Judgment and KQED about the woman who broke the case wide open.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Kern River, and Governor Newsom signs a law banning law enforcement from using gloves that deliver electric shocks. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden