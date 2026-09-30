Sept. 30: Investigating A Culture Of Sexual Abuse And Retaliation At Chowchilla Women’s Prison

A new podcast explores the culture of sexual abuse and retaliation by prison staff at the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla. We speak to reporters Madi Bolaños and Anna Sussman about their investigation for Snap Judgment and KQED about the woman who broke the case wide open.

Plus, the latest news headlines: California Supreme Court will hear arguments over the Kern River, and Governor Newsom signs a law banning law enforcement from using gloves that deliver electric shocks. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.