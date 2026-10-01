The Arts Angle - October 1, 2026

Donald Munro shares some local arts events happening this weekend including the start of an exhibition featuring works by Juanita Donahoo at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and performances by the Fresno State Symphony Orchestra and pianist Angel Stanislav Wang for the Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.