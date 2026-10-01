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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review
The Arts Angle

The Arts Angle - October 1, 2026

By Donald Munro
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review

Donald Munro shares some local arts events happening this weekend including the start of an exhibition featuring works by Juanita Donahoo at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and performances by the Fresno State Symphony Orchestra and pianist Angel Stanislav Wang for the Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.

The Arts Angle
Donald Munro
Donald Munro is the host of KVPR's The Arts Angle, and is the publisher of The Munro Review.
See stories by Donald Munro