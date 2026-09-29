© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
central valley daily logo
Central Valley Daily

Sept. 29: Farmers Are At A ‘Breaking Point’ Amid High Diesel Prices

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:37 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Farmers and truck drivers across the country are feeling the squeeze of high diesel prices, amid a record surge in September. On today’s episode we speak to Manuel Cunha, Jr., longstanding president of the Nisei Farmers League in Fresno about the pressure industries are facing, and why they’re calling for a one-day strike on Oct. 1.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House Speaker Mike Johnson plans Valley stop; and a Valley man is sentenced in million-dollar real estate scheme. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden