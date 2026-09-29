Sept. 29: Farmers Are At A ‘Breaking Point’ Amid High Diesel Prices

Farmers and truck drivers across the country are feeling the squeeze of high diesel prices, amid a record surge in September. On today’s episode we speak to Manuel Cunha, Jr., longstanding president of the Nisei Farmers League in Fresno about the pressure industries are facing, and why they’re calling for a one-day strike on Oct. 1.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House Speaker Mike Johnson plans Valley stop; and a Valley man is sentenced in million-dollar real estate scheme. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.