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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 1: A WWII Service Member From Exeter Gets The Homecoming He Never Got

By Soreath Hok,
Amaray AlvarezJonathan Linden
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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An Exeter family thought their fallen WWII servicemember who died in battle overseas was lost forever. But decades later, he returned home. KVPR reporter Amaray Alvarez brings us the story of the celebration.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Bakersfield to stump for Rep. David Valadao; and diesel truckers protest high prices. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Amaray Alvarez
Amaray Alvarez is a California Local News Fellow for KVPR, covering Kern County.
See stories by Amaray Alvarez
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden