Oct. 1: A WWII Service Member From Exeter Gets The Homecoming He Never Got

An Exeter family thought their fallen WWII servicemember who died in battle overseas was lost forever. But decades later, he returned home. KVPR reporter Amaray Alvarez brings us the story of the celebration.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House Speaker Mike Johnson visits Bakersfield to stump for Rep. David Valadao; and diesel truckers protest high prices. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.