Sept. 25: Why Forecasters Are Predicting A Record-Setting El Niño In California

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of what’s predicted to be a record-setting El Niño. We speak to Anthony Edwards, newsroom meteorologist with the San Francisco Chronicle, about the signs pointing to strong storms and heavy rainfall in California in the coming months.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Animal rights activists have charges dismissed; and new research shows valley fever could be in more places. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.