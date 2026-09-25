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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 25: Why Forecasters Are Predicting A Record-Setting El Niño In California

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 25, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency ahead of what’s predicted to be a record-setting El Niño. We speak to Anthony Edwards, newsroom meteorologist with the San Francisco Chronicle, about the signs pointing to strong storms and heavy rainfall in California in the coming months.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Animal rights activists have charges dismissed; and new research shows valley fever could be in more places. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden