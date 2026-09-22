Sept. 22: Central Valley Health Officials Fight Surge In West Nile Virus Cases

West Nile virus cases are surging in California. Health experts say there’s not one clear reason, though a wet winter, warm spring and changing immunity in wild birds are partly to blame. KVPR’s Samantha Rangel rides along with mosquito abatement officials as they fight to control the spread.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Gov. Newsom declares emergency ahead of El Nino; and two pilots die fighting fire near Yosemite National Park. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.