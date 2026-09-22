A ‘very strong’ El Niño triggers statewide emergency in California even before it fully arrives

FRESNO, Calif. – California is officially under a state of emergency following an order by Gov. Gavin Newsom in the face of a possibly historic El Niño weather pattern expected to hit this fall.

The emerging storms are already breaking forecasting records and meteorologists expect it will be the strongest recorded El Niño in history. The governor cited data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center which puts the chance of a “very strong” El Niño to be at 90%.

The emergency proclamation by Gov. Newsom helps the state mobilize resources and prepare for impacts. Newsom issued a separate emergency order for some counties, including Kern County , because of existing damage from a previous storm in 2025.

The Pacific Ocean is unusually warm right now, and that warmth produced by the El Niño pattern can shift the path of storms – allowing for a host of effects such as heavy rain, strong winds, mountain snow, flooding and landslides.

Where, and when will El Niño hit?

The emergency order recommends that residents and homeowners know their flood risk, clear drains and gutters, sign up for alerts in addition to making a plan before severe weather arrives.

The effects of El Niño are anticipated to be felt from October to December and widely across the state, according to the emergency declaration by Gov. Newsom.

The governor’s order directs state agencies to begin protecting vulnerable communities, such as those along the coast, and to gather emergency supplies and prepare roads and critical infrastructure.

The proclamation also mobilizes the California National Guard to support flood response, search-and-rescue plans, and logistics missions when needed.

State environmental and natural resources agencies will support local efforts to prepare for flooding, landslides and debris flows, by fast-tracking permitting.

“California is strongest when we look out for one another. That is what this action is about,” Newsom said in a statement. He added that the emergency declaration is meant to give first responders “the tools to do their jobs, and give families the confidence that their state is ready.”

Previous flooding left damage in the Valley

In 2023, the San Joaquin Valley experienced mass flooding that led to the resurgence of Tulare Lake in Kings County and widespread damage in farm towns.

Farmers evacuated livestock and were kept from fields for months due to the flooding.

Much of the 2023 flooding in the Valley was produced by a series of atmospheric rivers that led to extreme snow runoff from the Sierra Nevada. That sent water gushing down rivers into the Valley and downstream communities.

“We are not waiting for this season’s storms to be on our doorstep,” Caroline Thomas Jacobs, director of the state’s Office of Emergency Services, said in a statement. “By planning early and coordinating resources ahead of El Niño, we are working to ensure communities and first responders have the personnel, equipment, and support they need to prepare for severe weather, respond quickly when conditions change, and protect lives and property across California.”

