Sept. 23: What To Know About A Voter Plan To Tax California Billionaires

One of the most-talked about measures on the California ballot this November is Prop. 40, a one-time tax on billionaires. We speak to the California Budget & Policy Center to break down what’s in the proposal – and the opposing measures.

Plus, the latest news headlines: High diesel prices could lead to a truck driver strike; and measles vaccination rates are falling in the Central Valley. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.