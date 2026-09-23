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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 23: What To Know About A Voter Plan To Tax California Billionaires

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 23, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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One of the most-talked about measures on the California ballot this November is Prop. 40, a one-time tax on billionaires. We speak to the California Budget & Policy Center to break down what’s in the proposal – and the opposing measures.

Plus, the latest news headlines: High diesel prices could lead to a truck driver strike; and measles vaccination rates are falling in the Central Valley. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden