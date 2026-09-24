Sept. 24: Aging California Prisons Face A Problem: No Heat, No Cooling. What’s Being Done?

California’s heat protections for indoor workers do not apply to correctional facilities. That means staff and incarcerated people are left sweltering when temperatures soar. On today’s episode, we speak to Erin Rode, a freelance journalist for Capital & Main, who tells us about the unique challenge these facilities face in getting protections.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Opponents of Measure S in Fresno County launch campaign; and Republicans question spending tied to high-speed rail project. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.