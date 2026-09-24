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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 24: Aging California Prisons Face A Problem: No Heat, No Cooling. What’s Being Done?

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California’s heat protections for indoor workers do not apply to correctional facilities. That means staff and incarcerated people are left sweltering when temperatures soar. On today’s episode, we speak to Erin Rode, a freelance journalist for Capital & Main, who tells us about the unique challenge these facilities face in getting protections.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Opponents of Measure S in Fresno County launch campaign; and Republicans question spending tied to high-speed rail project. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden