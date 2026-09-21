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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 21: The Fresno Bee Lays Off Journalists. What It Spells For Community News.

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 21, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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The owner of the Fresno Bee, McClatchy Media, recently laid off seven reporters and one editor. That’s about 40% of the San Joaquin Valley newsroom. Across the country, McClatchy Media laid off at least 90 journalists. Today, we break down the significance of these layoffs by speaking with two former executive editors at the Fresno Bee, Joe Kieta and Jim Boren. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden