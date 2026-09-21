Sept. 21: The Fresno Bee Lays Off Journalists. What It Spells For Community News.

The owner of the Fresno Bee, McClatchy Media, recently laid off seven reporters and one editor. That’s about 40% of the San Joaquin Valley newsroom. Across the country, McClatchy Media laid off at least 90 journalists. Today, we break down the significance of these layoffs by speaking with two former executive editors at the Fresno Bee, Joe Kieta and Jim Boren. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.