Sept. 18: Why Dental Benefits Are On The Chopping Block For Some Immigrants In California

California has long allowed many groups of immigrants, including those without legal status, access to Medicaid. But policy changes at the state and federal level have led to lingering confusion among the immigrant community. Today, we speak about the mixed messages and fallout with Public Health Watch reporter Salina Arredondo.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno proclaims Native American Day with celebration; Kern health officials conduct food vendor sweeps. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden.