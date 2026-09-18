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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 18: Why Dental Benefits Are On The Chopping Block For Some Immigrants In California

By Kerry Klein,
Soreath HokJonathan Linden
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California has long allowed many groups of immigrants, including those without legal status, access to Medicaid. But policy changes at the state and federal level have led to lingering confusion among the immigrant community. Today, we speak about the mixed messages and fallout with Public Health Watch reporter Salina Arredondo.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno proclaims Native American Day with celebration; Kern health officials conduct food vendor sweeps. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden