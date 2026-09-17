Sept. 17: A Grassroots Movement In The Valley Wants To Place Cameras In Special-Ed Classrooms

Parents in Visalia and Bakersfield are pushing for surveillance cameras to be placed inside special-education classrooms. Reports of alleged child abuse set the effort in motion. But is that possible under California law? We speak to Edsource reporter Emma Gallegos about how parents are trying to make changes.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno celebrates Native American Day; and California passes new wildfire smoke regulations. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.