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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 17: A Grassroots Movement In The Valley Wants To Place Cameras In Special-Ed Classrooms

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Parents in Visalia and Bakersfield are pushing for surveillance cameras to be placed inside special-education classrooms. Reports of alleged child abuse set the effort in motion. But is that possible under California law? We speak to Edsource reporter Emma Gallegos about how parents are trying to make changes.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno celebrates Native American Day; and California passes new wildfire smoke regulations. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden