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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 16: Why A Handful Of Vintage 7UP Signs Remain In The Central Valley

By Rachel Livinal,
Soreath HokKerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published September 16, 2026 at 6:56 AM PDT
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Drive through the San Joaquin Valley, and you’ll stumble upon at least four massive billboards from the mid-20th century advertising the soda brand 7UP. Where did they come from – and why are they here? KVPR’s Rachel Livinal reports on the quest by a few historians to learn the origins of these mysterious signs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Diocese of Fresno faces retirement plan crisis; and a Kings County judge faces a criminal charge. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden and Kerry Klein.

Central Valley Daily
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden