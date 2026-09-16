Sept. 16: Why A Handful Of Vintage 7UP Signs Remain In The Central Valley

Drive through the San Joaquin Valley, and you’ll stumble upon at least four massive billboards from the mid-20th century advertising the soda brand 7UP. Where did they come from – and why are they here? KVPR’s Rachel Livinal reports on the quest by a few historians to learn the origins of these mysterious signs.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Diocese of Fresno faces retirement plan crisis; and a Kings County judge faces a criminal charge. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden and Kerry Klein.