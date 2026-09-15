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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 15: Fresno Commission Addresses Soaring Childcare Costs For Families

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Childcare costs are soaring across California. In cities like Fresno, it can take a deep toll on low-income families. Fresno city leaders recently created the Commission on Family Affordability and Childcare Access to tackle the crisis. We speak to Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, who says it’s one of the biggest issues concerning his constituents.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno Pacific University receives massive donation; and reaction to the closure of Maya Cinemas in Fresno. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden