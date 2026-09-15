Sept. 15: Fresno Commission Addresses Soaring Childcare Costs For Families

Childcare costs are soaring across California. In cities like Fresno, it can take a deep toll on low-income families. Fresno city leaders recently created the Commission on Family Affordability and Childcare Access to tackle the crisis. We speak to Fresno City Councilmember Tyler Maxwell, who says it’s one of the biggest issues concerning his constituents.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno Pacific University receives massive donation; and reaction to the closure of Maya Cinemas in Fresno. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.