The Arts Angle - October 8, 2026

Donald Munro shares some local arts events happening this weekend including the performances of 1984: A Live Radio Drama at Fresno City College and Gaslight at Bakersfield Community Theatre, as well as special events held throughout the month at the Armenian Museum of Fresno. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.