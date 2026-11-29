Here’s a presidential pop quiz for you: Which U.S. President can lay claim to being a Central Valley farmer? If you guessed Herbert Hoover, you’re right. The story of Kern County’s Hoover Ranch, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

Hoover had strong ties to California. He was one of the first graduates of Stanford University. He studied geology. He went on to a pre-presidential career in the mining industry. In 1920, he and some of his mining business associates went in on an investment in farmland in Kern County. His partners later sold out leaving Hoover as the principal owner.

Now, to be clear, Hoover was not out working in the fields. He was an absentee farmer, an investor in the business, which was eventually managed by his youngest son Allan. The younger Hoover was a Harvard MBA, so this was truly an example of corporate agriculture.

Officially known as the Poso Land & Products Company, the Hoover Farm was located near Wasco, and spanned over 1,200 acres. The farm grew grapes, cotton, stone fruit, potatoes and other crops. Period newspaper articles tout the venture as being a model for the latest uses of mechanization and farming practices. Workers lived in on-site housing made of adobe bricks.

While Hoover made no secret of his ownership of the farm while in office, his products were marketed under the Poso brand. So it was a minor scandal when apricots bearing the Hoover Ranch name appeared on sale in New York. Hoover threatened legal action against the packer, who had been marketing the fruit using the president's name. While period reports reveal it is true that the fruit was grown on the Hoover's ranch, the packer had purchase it on the wholesale market.

Despite his ag ventures, Hoover’s presidency was overshadowed by his futile attempts to manage the Great Depression. His name instead became tied to the pop-up shanty towns that dotted the landscape, including here in the Valley.

Hoover eventually sold his farmland after World War II. According to researchers with the Hoover Presidential Library-Museum, he was afraid of a collapse in farmland values, similar to what happened after World War I.