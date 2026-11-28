It’s one of the oldest buildings in the Valley, and home to the oldest farm in Madera County. Today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots, we go back to Fort Bishop, and the Adobe Ranch.

The California Gold Rush was a monumental event. It brought the world’s attention to this exotic land, a continent away from the rest of the United States. It also marked a violent transition. The state’s tribal population went from around 150,000 in 1848 to 30,000 by 1870. It is now widely recognized as a genocide.

Some tribes fought back, including the Chowchilla and the Awanahecee, in what is known as the Mariposa War. A militia called the California Battalion was formed in response in 1851, to defeat the tribes. It was led by Major James Savage, who ran a Mariposa-area trading post that had been destroyed by the tribes. Savage led him men into Yosemite Valley, destroyed the villages and captured Chief Tenaya.

The war ended with the Camp Barbour Treaty and the tribes were sent to live on a new reservation on the Fresno River near Madera. In 1852, Savage set up another trading post on the banks of the river, in partnership with Dr. Lewis Leach. It was also known as Fort Bishop and was located near present day Road 400, north of the Madera Ranchos. Savage also opened another trading post on the Kings River where he was murdered by his business partner.

The Fresno River Reservation was shut down in 1860. The trading post was eventually sold and became the Big House on the Adobe Ranch, which is still around today, the oldest farm in Madera County. The house burned down in 1991, but the original adobe walls of Fort Bishop survived and still underpin the rebuilt house today.