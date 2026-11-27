In the span of 175 years, humans have changed the face of California in dramatic ways. And it’s not just in the disappearance of Tulare Lake. Just look at the Kern River. We explore how it has changed, today on KVPR’s Central Valley Roots.

The Kern River you see today as it runs through Bakersfield probably wouldn’t be recognizable to a visitor from before 1860. And it’s not just the frequent absence of water from much of the channel. Humans and natural forces have together reshaped the landscape. Before 1860, the waters of the Kern River spilled out into an inland delta. An alluvial fan spread out on the land below Manor Street, with multiple channels and islands. This is why early settlers in Bakersfield called it Kern Island.

While the river today largely runs east to west through the city, long ago, much of the river ran from the north to the south through the urban area. The old south fork of the river ran in the general vicinity of Union Avenue, its waters spilling over into nearby marshland. As Colonel Baker and his partners worked to drain swampland, the channel was eventually reworked into today’s Kern Island Canal, or Mill Creek. You can see today at Mill Creek park downtown Bakersfield. Its waters would naturally flow into the old Kern Lake, located near Highway 99 and Herring Road.

Another river channel broke off near Old River Road, also filling the lake, and the even larger Buena Vista Lake nearby. In wet years, the waters would even connect all the way to Tulare Lake. In 1861, a major flood resulted in debris blocking the South Fork. The Kern’s waters shifted to the Old River Road channel, and then shifted again to the present channel in 1868. Many of the old channels were converted into canals, and the waters of the Kern diverted to serve urban and agricultural uses.