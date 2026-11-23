This story was originally published by The Merced FOCUS.

Across the Valley, K-12 students learning English as a second language are making headway in their academic journeys, recent data shows.

English learners make up around 20% of students in the Central Valley, speaking a variety of languages at home – such as Spanish, Hmong, Punjabi and Arabic.

For example, Kings Canyon Unified School District in Reedley made significant progress, outpacing statewide gains in English and Math. About half of its English learners improved in their state exams this year.

In Merced County, Merced City School District saw about 46% of English learner students making academic progress on their English Language Proficiency Assessments for California (ELPAC) – nearly on pace with the state average.

The slight growth from last year is a result of new teaching strategies, according to Merced City Schools’ Multilingual Coordinator Veronica Villa.

“One shift we made two ELPAC administrations ago was to have classroom teachers administer the assessment to their own English learner students,” Villa said in an email.

“That gave teachers a firsthand look at the level of language the assessment asks students to use. It also gave them a chance to hear how their students responded and see where they were confident and where they needed more practice. Teachers could then use what they learned to plan more opportunities for students to practice those skills throughout the school day.”

Fresno Unified School District, the state’s third largest school district, saw moderate growth in English learner performance this year, according to district data. College and career readiness and graduation outcomes are also on the rise, Superintendent Misty Her said at a board meeting last month.

The growth comes alongside rising test scores in the district – specifically for the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium (SBAC), English Language Arts (ELA) and Math.

“Fresno Unified has delivered four consecutive years of growth, and the district ranks number one in ELA growth and number three in mathematics growth in SBAC proficiency among comparable districts since 2022,” Her said.

“We are not a failing district,” said Her. “Our kids are moving, and this proves it.”

Results from the Summative ELPAC and Summative Alternate ELPAC exams show English learners are also on the rise in Fresno Unified and the Valley.

California schools use English Learner Progress Indicator (ELPI) levels to determine how a student is progressing in their path to English proficiency. ELPI levels are the only statewide measure that’s specific to English learners and Long-Term English Learners.

At Fresno Unified, about 47% of English learners rose an ELPI level. Schools with the most gains were Slater Elementary, Robinson Elementary, Tenaya Middle School, Cooper Middle School, McLane High and Bullard High.

Erica Piedra, executive officer of English Learner Services credits the districts’ growth with the creation of in-house designated English Language Development lessons, afterschool programs and interventions. She said the board’s goals include focusing on vulnerable student populations, and providing professional development for teachers.

“We’re going to continue to invest in high quality professional learning for ELD teachers and then ensure we [are using] high quality materials to guide our students and give them the support that they need,” Piedra said.

English learners have an ‘easier path’ now

An obstacle that English learners face on their way to becoming fluent in English has been simplified, thanks to a new state bill signed into law earlier this summer by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

AB 2555, the English learners reclassification bill, takes away academic obstacles that make it difficult for students to test out of EL status and into Reclassified Fluent English Proficient, or RFEP, status.

The change in status allows students to take more elective courses, participate in advanced placement classes and obtain the Seal of Biliteracy when they graduate.

“We are absolutely excited about the passage of this bill,” said Elizabeth Gamez Luna, an EL parent leader at Central Unified. “All the exams…the SBAC, iReady, ELPAC…our kids were tired of them.”

Previously, schools took into account teacher and parent evaluations, and students’ academic performance in comparison to English proficient classmates. Under the new law, schools are no longer required to use these additional criteria as conditions for reclassification.

These barriers made it significantly more difficult for English learner students to test out of EL status. Jin Vang, a junior at McLane High School, only recently passed the exam after years of taking it.

Vang had taken the exam each year since he was in second grade, never receiving a passing score. A native Hmong speaker and learner of six other languages, he was always frustrated when he received his results.

“I felt like I was in a system that I could never get out of,” Vang said.

Vang finally passed the exam last spring. He recalled feeling a “sense of liberation, all I wanted to do was celebrate.”

But a few months later, when he learned the reclassification bill was passed, he was conflicted.

“I was like, ‘why did they just do it now?’” Vang said. “They could have done it a long time ago. Because I couldn’t pass it all these years, I was worried about graduating.”

“I’m glad I passed now. But it feels a little unfair,” Vang added.

Students, like Vang, who transition out of EL status into RFEP will be monitored for four years to ensure they continue to meet academic standards. Gamez-Luna said this will be the key to student success.

“We need to make sure that we have our monitoring system in place and that, you know, teachers and administrators are trained on it,” Gamez-Luna said. “We’re going to have a good eye on those children because the minute we see them struggling, we need to jump on it.”