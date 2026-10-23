In Fresno, officials try to manage a growing crime problem at its popular sites

FRESNO, Calif. – A string of shootings and violent incidents in the Tower District neighborhood in Fresno in recent weeks has sparked calls for changes by residents.

On Thursday, the Fresno City Council approved a 90-day program that includes consolidating food vendor areas, and improving lighting, security cameras and police presence.

The plan was approved unanimously during a city council meeting where officials addressed a spike in violent incidents. Multiple shootings – some allegedly carried out by minors and at least one of them deadly – has left the Tower District neighborhood worried about its future.

The district’s main drag, Olive Avenue, features restaurants, coffee shops and, at nighttime, a host of bars and nightclubs that operate until 2 a.m. Most of the recent crimes have happened in the late hours.

“All of [this program is done] for the purpose of enhancing the safety of the patrons, the business owners, as well as the vendors,” Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said. “We believe it is one of many solutions that are going to help us to enhance safety in the Tower District.”

Councilmember Miguel Arias said the proposal addresses several challenges along Olive Ave, where crowds gather outside bars and nightclubs.

Officials have now prohibited parking along Olive Avenue sidewalks to prevent overcrowding and allow for rideshare drivers to pick up customers.

Councilmember Annalisa Perea, who represents the Tower District north of Olive Avenue, said vendors had previously requested a designated area and described disputes about their current locations.

“This is a pilot program, so we're going to test this out for 90 days, see what works, see what doesn't work, and hopefully continue to adjust as needed to accommodate,” Perea said. “We're hoping for a big success with this program.”

Hundreds at Tower Theater

A day before the city council implemented the changes in the Tower District, hundreds of residents, business owners, and vendors gathered at the neighborhood’s Tower Theater to air their grievances.

Some called for more police officers on the streets and tougher penalties for those involved in crimes. Some also called for accountability from parents if minors are involved in crimes.

The city has been dealing with crimes involving minors since the spring. The police department stepped up efforts to monitor young people in late hours after multiple fights broke out in early April and led to stabbings. Some incidents happened during the popular Art Hop event in downtown Fresno and the others at the busy River Park Shopping Center in the north part of the city.

Some in the Tower District questioned whether increasing police presence would actually address the underlying causes of youth violence.

A handful of speakers also urged city officials not to blame food vendors that are parked in the neighborhood for the safety issues.

Fresno council president Nelson Esparza said he has previously been skeptical of claims that mobile food vendors were the root of the problems.

“I was willing to entertain this at least temporary change,” Esparza said. “We're not getting rid of them, we're just sort of consolidating them, which I think could be a good thing.”