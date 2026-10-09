Oct. 9: Critical US House District 22 Race Heats Up Ahead Of Election Day

California’s 22nd Congressional District is being called one of the most important races in the country. Weeks before Election Day, Republican incumbent David Valadao and his Democratic challenger Randy Villegas are out in full force to win the seat. KVPR reporter Amaray Alvarez has been following the race closely. We get a recap on where the candidates stand on the biggest issues.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE raids hit Fresno area; and a planning commission denies mining company’s bid along San Joaquin River. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.