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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 9: Critical US House District 22 Race Heats Up Ahead Of Election Day

By Soreath Hok,
Amaray AlvarezJonathan Linden
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California’s 22nd Congressional District is being called one of the most important races in the country. Weeks before Election Day, Republican incumbent David Valadao and his Democratic challenger Randy Villegas are out in full force to win the seat. KVPR reporter Amaray Alvarez has been following the race closely. We get a recap on where the candidates stand on the biggest issues.

Plus, the latest news headlines: ICE raids hit Fresno area; and a planning commission denies mining company’s bid along San Joaquin River. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Amaray Alvarez
Amaray Alvarez is a California Local News Fellow for KVPR, covering Kern County.
See stories by Amaray Alvarez
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden