Oct. 6: Water Quality Concerns And High Water Rates Gain Attention In Shaver Springs

Shaver Springs, a community of roughly 200 residents in the Fresno County foothills, is dealing with persistent water quality issues. Residents are demanding local leaders investigate the water quality, and conduct an audit of the water services. We speak to KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel about how Fresno County and water district officials are reacting.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A controversial blast mining project is back on the agenda in Fresno County; and the race for House District 22 gains steam ahead of the midterms. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.