‘This is the magical part.’ How historians are uncovering the mystery behind Valley 7UP signs

MERCED, Calif. — It was a bustling afternoon in the heart of downtown Merced, and Kern County historian Mike McCoy craned his neck to stare up at a billboard with faded red paint and neon casings.

The billboard is advertising the soda brand 7UP. It features the decades-old slogans “Fresh Up with 7UP” and “It likes you!”

“I think it’s beautiful,” McCoy said in awe. “See the bubbles? The bubbles would have moved.”

McCoy stopped for lunch at the Mexican restaurant next to the sign while on a road trip. The pitstop was sort of ironic — earlier that week, he tracked down another 7UP sign for the Kern County Museum, which originally stood atop a bottling plant in Bakersfield.

“It had this large, 20-foot metal tower, and at the top of that tower was this 10-foot sign that actually rotated at one point,” McCoy said.

These are among at least four vintage 7UP signs remaining in the Valley. The other two are located in Fresno.

7UP, the lemon-lime flavored soda produced by Keurig Dr Pepper, is one of the most recognizable drinks in the world. What’s less known is the connection to the San Joaquin Valley that began almost a century ago.

For years, the billboards and signs reflecting the once flourishing Valley industry have enticed some local historians, like McCoy. He said they evoke memories for locals, too.

“It's not about the sign. It's about the business, and it's about the people that ran that business,” McCoy said. “Sometimes the buildings were torn down, and the sign is the only thing that remains from businesses that are 100 years old.”

A soda, a business, and a dazzling billboard

Courtesy of the Merced County Courthouse Museum The 7UP billboard in Merced in the mid-20th century.

The origins of most of the 7UP signs in the region remain a mystery — but that doesn’t stop community members from wondering about who put them up or why they’re still around.

In Merced, a conversation on Facebook showed many users presumed the sign in the city was owned by Maria’s Mexican Kitchen restaurant next door. KVPR spoke to the restaurant’s manager, Miriam Valenzuela, but she dispelled that rumor and claimed it was owned by the city.

But Jennifer Flachman, the city of Merced’s spokesperson, told KVPR in a written response it’s not the city’s property, either, and that the billboard is located on private property. Flachman didn’t reveal who the owner was.

Sarah Lim, director at the Merced County Courthouse museum, is another historian looking into 7UP’s local ties. 7UP is almost 100 years old, but she thinks the Merced sign likely came more than a decade later.

“I have been interested in knowing more about it over the years,” Lim said.

She was thinking about it for some time, Lim said, but got sidetracked on other projects until a reporter from KVPR called. Not long after, Lim published an article in a local newspaper about her mission to uncover its history.

Lim estimates Merced’s sign was put up in 1941. She never found out the original owner or exact date it was erected, but a hamburger joint with fountain drinks opened nearby around that time. A 7UP distributor also operated just down the street, with another location in Mariposa.

“I don't know if the distributor put the sign up, or if the 7UP company put up the sign, but regardless, it was a great collaboration between the restaurant, the dealer and the 7UP company to promote the 7UP drinks,” Lim said.

Lim said the number of bubbles on the sign also gave a clue to the timeline.

“This is the magical part,” Lim said, laughing. “Counting the bubbles!”

7UP logos originally had seven bubbles, but this billboard and another in Fresno both have eight. The company made this change around 1940, Lim said.

These findings are significant, Lim said, but not just for her own curiosity. Lim said signs are a big pinpoint for people, but so is any artifact from a specific time.

“Any historical artifacts that evoke people's memory, even music, a song,” Lim said. “That's why the museum is here: to bring people back to the past, and also to introduce people to what happened in the past.”

McCoy agrees. He said for many, these neon signs trigger nostalgia.

“By the end of the 1950s, early 60s, neon went away,” McCoy said. “It wasn't fashionable anymore. All the signs became illuminated plastic, and that's where you'd have light inside, and then a plastic cover. And that's like 99% of the signs you're going to see.”

McCoy knows about the special association locals have to these signs, so he was eyeing the one on the bottling plant for over a year. He drove out to see the Bakersfield sign right before his road trip. Local news reports said the sign was taken down last year by the company shortly before a fire burned the building to the ground.

“Finally, after an hour of driving around dirt roads and all around the airport, I look, and over the top of a fence, I can see the top of the 7Up sign,” he said.

He plans to restore it, he said, and add it to the museum’s sign collection of around 40 neon and otherwise antique signs.

Courtesy of Mike McCoy Mike McCoy stands next to the 7UP sign in Bakersfield he found at a warehouse in early August.

Signs unite generations

Just like the soda brand aimed to unite people, with commercials advertising the soda’s use in recipes and visiting local bottling plants for a tour, the signs did too.

“It was a form of drawing people together,” said 87-year-old Pat Carpenter.

Carpenter grew up in Bakersfield and, as a kid, used to watch his dad paint and renovate 7UP signs – including the one McCoy captured in Bakersfield.

“He repainted that sign every four or five years, and I sat on top of the building at the bottom of a ladder when he repainted it,” Carpenter said. “That is a memory I have. It's one that I cherish.”

He’s not the only one recalling memories of the signs. In fact, people still call him, he said, when they spot his dad’s art.

“I received letters from people and emails from people that said, ‘Hey, I saw one of your dad's signs.’ One was out at Rosemond, another was at Tejon Ranch,” Carpenter said. “If there was a 7UP sign, he either put it there or he painted it… and he did that until 1969.”

Now, Carpenter said he’s on the lookout for more information about his dad’s 7UP history to share with his family.

“I want to leave a little bit of that history that I know from my family, so that they can look back and say, ‘Oh, look, this is what happened,’” Carpenter said.

Kristin Bynum’s dad also worked in the neon sign business, on the other end of the Valley in Merced. She said he fixed some of the city’s most famous signs, including the Branding Iron sign and Kamanger Theater with the notable “Merced” name on it.

He renovated the Merced 7UP sign back in 2011, and she said he was so excited to show her and her daughter when he lit it back up.

“He was able to restore that and was able to bring a part of history back to the community,” Bynum said. “Something that the community has to look forward to, something that they like, and it brings them hope.”

Staying treasured, loved in museums

Rachel Livinal / KVPR Sarah Lim talks about a photo of a hot dog stand with a sign she received for a display.

While Mike McCoy ordered a chicken tostada for lunch at Maria’s, he spoke with pride about his museum’s neon sign collection with the restaurant manager. He said every sign costs around $10,000 to fix, but there’s always a donor looking to pitch in to keep the neon alive.

McCoy is 71 years old and remembers touring the Bakersfield bottling plant as a kid in Cub Scouts. Every boy in the group wore a little hair net to keep the soda from contamination, he said, and the company gave them each a 7-ounce 7UP bottle at the end. He said he kept it for years.

“People keep little things because they trigger memories,” McCoy explained. “That's why they call them keepsakes.”

Lim’s growing collection has the same mission as McCoy’s. The courthouse museum received the old “Merced Mall” sign last year that many locals love, and she displays others in an exhibit. It’s not really a question, she said, whether to keep these signs from a junk yard: they’re glowing recollections of the past.

“You don't want to forget your past,” she said, “and we do not want to forget our past.”