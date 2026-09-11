Sept. 11: Why A State Bill To Close A Privacy-Lawsuit Loophole Has The Support Of Big Tech

A new bill moving through the state legislature could impact the fight for consumer privacy rights in the future. SB 690 is trying to curb frivolous lawsuits that target small businesses. But privacy advocates are questioning why Big Tech companies are some of the bill’s most staunch supporters. We speak to CalMatters reporter Katherine Ortiz.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Seven journalists are laid off at The Fresno Bee; and a UC Merced tour highlights campus’ green energy. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden