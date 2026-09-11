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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 11: Why A State Bill To Close A Privacy-Lawsuit Loophole Has The Support Of Big Tech

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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A new bill moving through the state legislature could impact the fight for consumer privacy rights in the future. SB 690 is trying to curb frivolous lawsuits that target small businesses. But privacy advocates are questioning why Big Tech companies are some of the bill’s most staunch supporters. We speak to CalMatters reporter Katherine Ortiz.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Seven journalists are laid off at The Fresno Bee; and a UC Merced tour highlights campus’ green energy. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden