The Arts Angle - September 10, 2026

Donald Munro gives us a preview of upcoming local arts events including performances by classical guitarist Andrea González Caballero at Doré Theatre and the Fresno State Concert Hall, an exhibit at Fresno State's Phebe Conley Art Gallery, and an organ performance of Broadway hits at Fresno's Warnors Theatre. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.