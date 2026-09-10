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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review
The Arts Angle

The Arts Angle - September 10, 2026

By Donald Munro
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
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The Arts Angle, from KVPR and the Munro Review

Donald Munro gives us a preview of upcoming local arts events including performances by classical guitarist Andrea González Caballero at Doré Theatre and the Fresno State Concert Hall, an exhibit at Fresno State's Phebe Conley Art Gallery, and an organ performance of Broadway hits at Fresno's Warnors Theatre. Hear more details on The Arts Angle with Donald Munro on KVPR Thursdays - Saturdays. You can find more info about community events in your area at the KVPR Community Calendar and at The Munro Review.

The Arts Angle
Donald Munro
Donald Munro is the host of KVPR's The Arts Angle, and is the publisher of The Munro Review.
See stories by Donald Munro