Sept. 10: What To Know About Fresno County Transportation Tax Measure S Ahead Of November

Measure S is headed to the November ballot in Fresno County. The half-cent sales tax is projected to generate more than $7 billion for transportation projects over the next 30 years. But the citizen-led initiative is facing a major fight to sway voters ahead of the polls. On today’s episode we speak with KVPR’s Marek Warszawki about what the measure includes.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New accuser sues over Cesar Chavez sex abuse; and Fresno County may allow prosecutors to carry guns. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.