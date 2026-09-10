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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 10: What To Know About Fresno County Transportation Tax Measure S Ahead Of November

By Soreath Hok,
Marek WarszawskiJonathan Linden
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Measure S is headed to the November ballot in Fresno County. The half-cent sales tax is projected to generate more than $7 billion for transportation projects over the next 30 years. But the citizen-led initiative is facing a major fight to sway voters ahead of the polls. On today’s episode we speak with KVPR’s Marek Warszawki about what the measure includes.

Plus, the latest news headlines: New accuser sues over Cesar Chavez sex abuse; and Fresno County may allow prosecutors to carry guns. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Marek Warszawski
Marek Warszawski is a senior correspondent for KVPR.
See stories by Marek Warszawski
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden