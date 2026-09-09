Sept. 9: The Valley Has An Air Quality Problem. Drive-Thrus Are Not Helping.

Although highway traffic is one of the main contributors to air pollution in the San Joaquin Valley, thousands of cars also line up at drive-through burger restaurants, taco joints and coffee places each day. Central Valley Journalism Collaborative Reporter Tim Sheehan compiled some data on how all these restaurants may be contributing to the Valley’s air pollution problem.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A woman is ordered to pay Fresno after an embezzlement investigation; and Rep. David Valadao says he can win his House race in November. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and produced by Jonathan Linden.