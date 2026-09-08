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Central Valley Daily

Sept. 8: Storyteller On Stage. Comedian Ali Siddiq Prepares For Fresno Performance

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published September 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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In the competitive world of standup comedy, a longtime comedian is reinventing the path to stardom. Ali Siddiq is embracing his independent spirit with a prolific lineup of specials on YouTube. His videos have garnered as many as 20 million or 10 million views, challenging conventions of network-supported budgets and productions. His nationwide Custom Fit Tour comes to Fresno’s Tower Theater on Sept. 12. We speak with him about his unique storytelling style, which has earned him fans around the world. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Samantha Rangel and Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden