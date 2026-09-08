Sept. 8: Storyteller On Stage. Comedian Ali Siddiq Prepares For Fresno Performance

In the competitive world of standup comedy, a longtime comedian is reinventing the path to stardom. Ali Siddiq is embracing his independent spirit with a prolific lineup of specials on YouTube. His videos have garnered as many as 20 million or 10 million views, challenging conventions of network-supported budgets and productions. His nationwide Custom Fit Tour comes to Fresno’s Tower Theater on Sept. 12. We speak with him about his unique storytelling style, which has earned him fans around the world. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Samantha Rangel and Jonathan Linden.