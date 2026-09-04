Sept. 4: How Agave Is Taking Root In Valley Ag Education

Agave has become a more popular crop on California farms because of its resistance and tolerance of drought and heat. Valley schools like UC Merced are trying to answer farmers’ and policymakers’ questions about the crop. We speak to KVPR’s Rachel Livinal about agave’s expansion into classrooms.

Plus, the latest news headlines: The City of Fresno talks financing over South SEDA; plus fast-food drive-through lanes contributing to air pollution. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Rachel Livinal, Kerry Klein, and Jonathan Linden.